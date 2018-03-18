$3M bond for suspected Five Points shooter - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

$3M bond for suspected Five Points shooter

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Ashleigh Holland, State Reporter
Connect
Arthur Jones Jr. has been charged with Three Counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Arthur Jones Jr. has been charged with Three Counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured multiple people. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Bond was set at $3 million on Monday morning for the man accused of a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people.

Arthur Jones, Jr., 22, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Jones was also ordered by the judge at his bond hearing to turn in all his firearms within 24 hours of being released to the Columbia Police Department and be placed under GPS monitoring.

The shooting incident occurred at Harden & Greene Streets around 2 a.m. Sunday when bars in the area were closing.

Investigators said they worked through the night to identify Jones and came to the conclusion that Jones was the primary shooter. 

Police say that Jones was involved in an argument with another person before allegedly shooting multiple times into a large crowd. The four men involved all turned themselves into police after seeing themselves on the news, investigators say. The three men that were not Jones are being considered not directly involved in the shooting and no charges will be filed against them.

CPD had previously released surveillance images of the persons of interest that they'd like to speak with about this shooting, one of which was Jones. 

Police say they were on foot patrols near Greene and Harden streets when they heard gunshots. Two victims were found in the 2000 block of Green Street; the third victim was found at the intersection of Greene and Pavilion streets. 

As for the victims, two of them remain hospitalized with spinal cord injuries that could be permanent. None of the victims are from Columbia. One of the victims is a 23-year-old from Raleigh, NC and a student at St. Augustine's University. Another victim is a 22-year-old stationed at Shaw Air Force Base and the other is a 20-year-old from Winnsboro. 

Police are working to determine a motive for this shooting. 

This shooting happens nearly a month after residents in the Five Points area complained to city officials about the noise and bars open in the area. One resident likened the activity in Five Points to the Wild West. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

