$3M bond for suspected Five Points shooter

A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of two men at a Salvation Army apartment building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
Bond was set at $3 million on Monday morning for the man accused of a shooting in Five Points early Sunday that injured three people.More >>
A student from St. Augustine's University was injured in the shooting at Five Points early Sunday morning.More >>
Pope Francis has asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women, telling a roomful of young people that frequenting prostitutes is a crime against humanity and the sign of a "sick mentality" that...More >>
