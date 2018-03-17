FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Monday Evening

An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

As a cold front approaches from the west Monday morning, a few showers and scattered thunderstorms will move through the area.

Any strong or severe storms are not expected for the morning, but the morning commute will see just the appetizer before the main course. As the front passes the Midlands during the evening, heavier rain and stronger thunderstorms are possible.

As the line of rain with thunderstorms moves through the Midlands, expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Now the thunderstorms will not be everywhere, but that is why it is a good idea to keep checking the interactive radar on the WIS APP. Any of the thunderstorms expected Monday evening can produce around a half inch of rain and wind gusts up to 45 MPH.

As the line of rain and thunderstorms move across the Midlands Monday evening, however, they will start to weaken but there is still a potential for a few severe thunderstorm warnings! The time frame for these storms is predicted to be 8PM-2AM.

A few lingering showers will hold together into very early Tuesday morning but should be out of here in time for the AM commute.

