FIRST ALERT: Storm threat still looms for the Midlands Tuesday

Tuesday Forecast: Alert Day still on despite threat weakening - Slow clearing through the day

Alert Day for Tuesday Morning is still active

Strong storms moved through the Midland early Tuesday morning and brought heavy rain, li, htning and gusty winds.

There was a Tornado Warning around 4 AM in Allendale and Hampton Counties

Slow clearing through the morning into the afternoon

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the afternoon with more sunshine

A few scattered storms after 4 PM move through the Midlands, most of us stay dry (20%)

Cold showers and possible flurries for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team declared Tuesday as an Alert Day.

The worst of this weather has moved off to the East and the severe threat has significantly diminished. Slow clearing for the morning into the afternoon with highs getting into the mid 70s.

As a cold front approaches the area by the late afternoon, a second round of showers and the isolated storm may develop after 4 PM and last though around 9 PM, especially for some of our Southern Counties. Most of the Midlands stay dry!

We'll keep watch of the forecast all day. Once the front crosses the area by Tuesday night, the threat for any severe weather will decrease and temperatures will drop into the 50s.

A few cold showers and possibly a few snow flurries are possible Wednesday as this whole system moves out. Those flurries would be in the extreme northern Midlands (for the Counties adjacent to the North Carolina border). We're not expecting any accumulation as highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Dry weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Storms for the morning but moving out by 6 AM. Turning mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs getting into the 70s. Another round of showers and isolated storms 4PM-8PM but not as widespread.

Tonight: Quiet weather returns with lows getting down into the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cold Showers Possible (30%). Cool and Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 15-20 mph.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.