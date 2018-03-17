FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms for Monday, Tuesday

FIRST ALERT TALKING POINTS:

Morning showers and areas of rain, 6AM-Noon (nothing severe)

Most of the afternoon on Monday will be dry with temps getting into the 60s, humid though. A couple scattered showers possible, but nothing too heavy or severe

Thunderstorms develop late Monday night into early Tuesday morning- slight to marginal risk of severe weather in the Midlands.

The time frame to watch for the possibility of severe weather is 10PM-6AM Monday night into Tuesday morning

Biggest concerns are gusty winds (45-50mph), heavy rain, and frequent lightning

Cold front moves through on Wednesday with cooler temperatures and showers through midday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday!

Monday and Tuesday are Alert Days for strong to severe storms possible in the late evening into early Tuesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday into Monday with a round of rain and scattered thunderstorms rolling in for the morning into the early afternoon (60 percent) We're not expecting severe weather in the morning, but a rumble of thunder is certainly possible.

The time frame to expect these storms is 6 a.m. to noon Monday.

The actual front will move through late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, bringing another round of heavier rain and stronger storms (80%) but this time, more widespread. Some of these storms will contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Severe thunderstorms are possible. The time frame for the strongest storms is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Showers and storms will linger into very early Tuesday morning before drying out during the AM commute. A few showers are possible Tuesday evening as the whole system departs (50%)

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Monday and low 70s for Tuesday before another shot of cold air moves in Wednesday into Friday.

Forecast:

Monday: "Alert Day" Showers and thunderstorms for the morning, 6AM-Noon (60%) with a break for the middle of the afternoon before another round of rain and stronger thunderstorms move in for the very late evening into the overnight hours, some storms may be severe. 10PM-6AM (80%)

Monday Night: "Alert Day" Strong to severe storms possible with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Lows in the 50s.

