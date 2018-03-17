FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms for Monday

FIRST ALERT TALKING POINTS:
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Alert Day for Monday!
Monday is an Alert Day for strong to severe storms possible in the late evening into early Tuesday morning. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday into Monday with a round of rain and scattered thunderstorms rolling in for the morning into the early afternoon (60 percent) We're not expecting severe weather in the morning, but a rumble of thunder is certainly possible.
The time frame to expect these storms is 6 a.m. to noon Monday.
The actual front will move through late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, bringing another round of heavier rain and stronger storms (80%) but this time, more widespread. Some of these storms will contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.
Severe thunderstorms are possible. The time frame for the strongest storms is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Showers and storms will linger into very early Tuesday morning before drying out during the AM commute. A few showers are possible Tuesday evening as the whole system departs (50%)
Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Monday and low 70s for Tuesday before another shot of cold air moves in Wednesday into Friday.
Forecast:
