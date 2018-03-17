FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

Alert Day Tuesday AM: Strong Storms with Gusty Winds Moving Through

Alert Day for Tuesday Morning

Strong storms will move through the Midland this morning through 6 AM

The second round could affect parts of the Midlands this evening after 4 PM, not as widespread

Storms this morning will produce strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Isolated tornado possible

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the afternoon with more sunshine before a few scattered storms after 4 PM move through the Midlands

Cold showers and possible flurries for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team has declared this morning as an Alert Day.

We're keeping our eyes on a line of storms moving through this morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and possibly an isolated tornado.

The worst of this weather will likely be over by 6 AM. Then slow clearing for the morning into the afternoon with highs getting into the mid 70s.

As a cold front approaches the area by the late afternoon, a second round of rain and storms map develop after 4 PM and last though around 9 PM, especially for some of our Southern Counties. We'll keep watch of the forecast all day. Once the front crosses the area by Tuesday night, the threat for severe weather will decrease and temperatures will drop into the 50s.

A few cold showers and possibly a few snow flurries are possible Wednesday as this whole system moves out. Those flurries would be in the extreme northern Midlands (for the Counties adjacent to the North Carolina border). We're not expecting any accumulation as highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Dry weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Storms for the morning but moving out by 6 AM. Turning mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs getting into the 70s. Another round of showers and storms 4PM-8PM but not as widespread.

Tonight: Quiet weather returns with lows getting down into the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cold Showers Possible (30%). Cool and Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 15-20 mph.

WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

