Car crashes into Lexington Co. home, driver and residents OK

Lexington County first responders helped on the scene of a car that crashed into a home Saturday afternoon, the county tweeted.

The collision happened in the Southwoode community of Chapin. At the time public safety officials arrived, the driver was still in the car, but uninjured. The driver was safely removed from the vehicle.

The residents of the home were also unharmed.

Officials did not say if a health-related incident or impairment caused the crash.

LexCo Public Safety responded to a vehicle v. structure call in the Southwoode community of Chapin. Upon arrival, driver was still inside the vehicle, but uninjured. LCFS personnel safely removed the driver. The occupants of the house were also unharmed. pic.twitter.com/ESPekxClOe — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 17, 2018

