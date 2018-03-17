FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: SCDOT issues temporary ramp closure on Two Notch SB to I-77

Here's a traffic alert if you plan on driving near I-77 on Saturday. (Source: WIS)

The ramps will be closed on the Two Notch Road southbound ramp from 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night.

Contractors are working on widening the interstate. The ramps will reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

You're asked to look for signs with detour information and are encouraged to avoid the area by taking an alternate route to get on I-77 South Bound during the closure.

The reason for the project is to improve safety, rehabilitate the aging interstate, bridges, and reduce traffic congestion.

