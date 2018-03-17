Staley issues excuse for Gamecock fans for late tipoff Sunday

Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.More >>
John Calipari is now 20-0 in NCAA Tournament games when his team leads at halftime, but there were some tense moments in Boise on Thursday night as the 5th seeded Cats beat 12 seed Davidson 78-73.More >>
Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially in! For the seventh consecutive year, Dawn Staley and her squad will compete in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
