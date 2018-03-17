Staley issues excuse for Gamecock fans for late tipoff Sunday

Head Coach Dawn Staley KNOWS that's late for many Gamecocks fans, but she knows they will show up. She also wants you to protect your paycheck and have an excuse prepared for your boss should you oversleep on Monday. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

The second-round game for the South Carolina Gamecock women matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers is at 9 p.m. Sunday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Head Coach Dawn Staley KNOWS that's late for many Gamecocks fans, but she knows they will show up. She also wants you to protect your paycheck and have an excuse prepared for your boss should you oversleep on Monday.

The Hall of Famer tweeted a signed excuse for fans to take into work. It says:

This note certifies that [insert name here] came to see us last night. It appears that after the women's basketball game, he/she is suffering from exhaustion due to screaming and jumping while cheering. This is not a life-threatening or contagious condition; however, please go easy on them today. If he/she was a few minutes late or needs an afternoon nap, it is because of his/her critical condition of Gamecock exhaustion. This is a normal condition and will pass in 24 hours, but should not be taken lightly. Your graciousness and understanding is appreciated during the NCAA Tournament.

"Hello! Hello! Hello! If any of you had concerns about work or school because of the late start of @GamecockWBB @ncaawbb game tomorrow night I have just the thing for you and you and you! By the way, wear your favorite PJs to @CLAmktg tomorrow," Staley tweeted Saturday.

The team took to social media to approve of her message.

"Our leader ALWAYS has the answer. Wear your PJs so that you can crawl right into bed AFTER you cheer your heart out at the game! Any teacher or boss should give you a little grace with this."

The Gamecock women defeated North Carolina A&T Friday night at Colonial Life Arena 63-52.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

