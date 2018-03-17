My Take: Students make their voices heard

High school students and some even younger walked out of class for 17 minutes Wednesday to remember the lives lost last month during a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Something very unusual happened this week here in the Midlands and across the country.

High school students and some even younger walked out of class for 17 minutes Wednesday to remember the lives lost last month during a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Regardless of your political positions, watching these young people carry out this protest to call for change is amazing, powerful and inspiring.

These rallies were also meant to draw attention to the problem of gun violence.

You may not agree with these protests, but one thing is clear, this generation of young people is finding their voice.

We heard some of those voices in our special report on Safety in School that aired this week on WIS.

"I don't like to see people treat others badly. I wouldn't want them in the position where they would hurt somebody or might end up with a mental illness," GG Goodwin said. "You don't need that in your school. You want to be a good person to everyone."

"The fact that some schools don't have SROs is just absurd. I found this out a little less than a month ago," former student Logan Butler said. "Even if it's just one person in one particular part of the building at one time, that's still someone there to do something if it happens."

Later this month on March 24 students from all over the United States will rally in Washington, DC to talk about these same issues.

This conversation is not going away and it shouldn't. We here at WIS are committed to being part of the dialogue as we search for common sense solutions.

The issues of gun violence and school safety are serious concerns for all of us.

These young people, whose voices are suddenly so loud, are the future of our country.

It's a very good sign that they are now engaged in this conversation.

That's My Take, What's Yours?

