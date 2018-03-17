Since No. 1 seed Virginia blew it, Little Caesar's is giving away free pizza

Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers. (Source: Little Caesars/Twitter screenshot)

Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.

Because the top-seeded Wahoos were soundly defeated by the No. 16.-seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County Retrievers (yes, that's a legit team that busted your bracket) Friday night in the first round 74-54, Little Caesars is holding firm to their promise.

Their promise? That if "the crazy happened" and a no. 16 seed defeated a no. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on Monday, April 2.

The Wahoos can now boo-hoo into a delicious free pizza. Because the best kind of pizza is FREE pizza.

The special is for a $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combos, which includes their deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product to drink - while supplies last.

"Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free # LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd," the chain tweeted.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The deal can only be redeemed on April 2 between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

But you are warned: the chain says to check each location before going to redeem the deal and to check the promotional rules here.

Consider your bracket busted and your lunch the day after Easter handled.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.