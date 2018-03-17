UPDATE: Teen tentatively ID'd as driver killed in single-car crash on US 1

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Richland County early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a person driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade northbound on U.S. 1 at the intersection of Clemson Road. The Richland County Coroner's Office has tentatively identified the driver as 16-year-old James Lawrence Jefferson III, of Columbia.

The driver was attempting to exit onto Clemson Road when they ran off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, hit an embankment, and the vehicle caught fire.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson has been tentatively identified pending a dental records match that will happen on Monday, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

