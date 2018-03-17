UPDATE: Teen tentatively ID'd as driver killed in single-car crash on US 1

State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
Lexington County first responders helped on the scene of a car crash into a home Saturday afternoon, the county tweeted.More >>
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.More >>
A driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Richland County early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The Gamecock women will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Women's Tournament on Sunday, March 18 at 9 p.m. from Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A gritty effort by North Carolina A&T would leave fans in Colonial Life Arena at the edge of their seats Friday night. In the end, A'ja Wilson and the Gamecocks were able to hold off Tarrell Robinson's squad to advance to the second round with a 63-52 win over the Lady Aggies.More >>
