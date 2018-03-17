SCHP: Single-car collision on US 1 kills driver

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Richland County early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a person driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade northbound on U.S. 1 at the intersection of Clemson Road. The driver was attempting to exit onto Clemson Road when they ran off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, hit an embankment, and the vehicle caught fire.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

