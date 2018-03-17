Deputies: Suspect sought in shooting of Hopkins man

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking four your help in trying to find who's responsible for a Friday morning shooting in Hopkins.

Officials say they found a man gun with a gunshot wound to his lower body around 2 a.m. in the 200th block of Gatlin Drive.

They say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

If you have any information as to who might have been involved you're asked to call crime stoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.