Gamecocks hold off Lady Aggies to advance to second round

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, right, drives to the hoop against North Carolina A&T center Alexis Lessears, left, during the first half of game in the first-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 16, 2018 (AP Photo)

A gritty effort by North Carolina A&T would leave fans in Colonial Life Arena at the edge of their seats Friday night.

In the end, A'ja Wilson and the Gamecocks were able to hold off Tarrell Robinson's squad to advance to the second round with a 63-52 win over the Lady Aggies.

The Gamecocks came out early with good offensive rhythm. Bianca Jackson got things going by knocking down the first two threes of the game helping Carolina open the contest on an 18-4 run. Jackson, who finished with 16, helped South Carolina shoot 67 percent from long range in the first quarter to take a 26-11 lead.

Carolina was sluggish in the second quarter scoring only four points in the first four minutes. However, the Lady Aggies weren’t able to capitalize on the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles and USC would come away with a 39-21 lead at the break.

The Lady Aggies would come alive in the third quarter. The No. 15 seed outscored the Gamecocks 14-10 to make it a 49-35 game. North Carolina A&T State kept the pressure on in the fourth cutting Carolina’s lead down to seven, but the Gamecocks would hold on. With A’ja Wilson putting USC up 63-52 with under a minute, the No. 2 seed would survive and advance to the second round.

Wilson finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

South Carolina will now play Virginia on Sunday.

