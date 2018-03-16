Costco to honor military with 'Military Hour' shopping event

More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.

Military Hour will take place on March 24 beginning at 8 a.m. at participating locations. In Columbia, the event will be taking place at the Costo store located at 507 Piney Grove Road.

The event will give military members and their families a chance to shop together before the doors open to the general public. Shoppers will be able to enjoy free samples, exciting product demos, and delicious snacks.

The first 100 people through the door will receive “swag bags” full of goodies.

You will have to show a Military ID for entry into the event. You also have to be a current member of Costco to purchase any merchandise from the store.

For more information on the event click here.

