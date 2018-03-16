Bill to classify strangulation a felony: "Strangulation is the warning shot"

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
The thousands of pages of records show bank statements, credit card purchases, and more of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his staff.More >>
The thousands of pages of records show bank statements, credit card purchases, and more of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his staff.More >>
A 19-year-old was strangled to death by her boyfriend, with a USB cord in 2013.More >>
A 19-year-old was strangled to death by her boyfriend, with a USB cord in 2013.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.More >>
More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.More >>
A federal appeals court says students' freedom of expression and due process are put at risk by a South Carolina law that led to the arrest of two high school students for videotaping a classmate being flipped...More >>
A federal appeals court says students' freedom of expression and due process are put at risk by a South Carolina law that led to the arrest of two high school students for videotaping a classmate being flipped out of a...More >>
Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property.More >>
Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property.More >>