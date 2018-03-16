ADORABLE: Cayce PD dances to the Cha-Cha Slide with elementary s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

ADORABLE: Cayce PD dances to the Cha-Cha Slide with elementary school kids

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Bad news is usually bad, so shining light on the little, good things in life help make it all worthwhile. 

The Cayce Police Department released a video on Facebook Friday showing officers dancing with students from Cayce Elementary School to the timeless Cha-Cha Slide by DJ Casper.

Take a look at the video and make the rest of your day as good as it can be!

