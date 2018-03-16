ADORABLE: Cayce PD dances to the Cha-Cha Slide with elementary school kids

Bad news is usually bad, so shining light on the little, good things in life help make it all worthwhile.
The Cayce Police Department released a video on Facebook Friday showing officers dancing with students from Cayce Elementary School to the timeless Cha-Cha Slide by DJ Casper.
Take a look at the video and make the rest of your day as good as it can be!
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Bay and Broughton Streets, with officials advising for people to avoid the area. MLK Blvd is closed between Bay St and Broughton St. - Avoid the area. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 17, 2018 Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
St. Patrick's Day was on people's minds, but for one advocacy group, a rally at the State House Saturday afternoon showed what was in their hearts.More >>
An Alert Day has been issued for Monday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.More >>
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.More >>
A South Carolina inmate says the state's prisons agency is subjecting inmates to cruel and unusual punishment by not testing them for a potentially fatal liver disease.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
A driver is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Richland County early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Here's a traffic alert if you plan on driving near I-77 on Saturday.More >>
