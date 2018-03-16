Lexington teen arrested after pointing BB gun at the street from school's parking lot

Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A 17-year-old Gray Collegiate Academy student is charged with having weapons on school grounds after two BB guns were found in his car parked on the school’s campus Thursday morning, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property.

“A student shared a tip with the school resource officer that Chambers was sitting in his car and pointing a gun at the street,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The SRO immediately followed up on the tip and questioned Chambers, who immediately handed over one of the BB guns.”

Koon said Chambers admitted having a second BB gun in his car.

Following his arrest, Chambers was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

