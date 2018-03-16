'Blood doesn't lie,' Life-plus-30-year sentence given in Gaston rape, murder

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
The pickle juice snow cone slush will make its debut at Sonic locations across the country in June.More >>
More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.More >>
More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.More >>
A federal appeals court says students' freedom of expression and due process are put at risk by a South Carolina law that led to the arrest of two high school students for videotaping a classmate being flipped...More >>
A federal appeals court says students' freedom of expression and due process are put at risk by a South Carolina law that led to the arrest of two high school students for videotaping a classmate being flipped out of a...More >>
Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property.More >>
Arrest warrants said Garrison Chambers is charged with two counts of carrying weapons on school property.More >>
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >>
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >>
The 44-year-old man arrested for the 2015 rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman has been sentenced to Life plus 30 years in prison.More >>
The 44-year-old man arrested for the 2015 rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman has been sentenced to Life plus 30 years in prison.More >>
In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE!More >>
In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE!More >>