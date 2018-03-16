There is a monthly free arts therapy program for veterans - here's what you need to know

There’s a monthly arts program available to local veteran free of charge. We’re getting a closer look at how the program works as part of our Year of the Veteran Series.

There’s a monthly arts program available to local veteran free of charge. We’re getting a closer look at how the program works as part of our Year of the Veteran series.

It’s called Creative Journey and it’s offered to veterans the third Friday of every month at the Columbia Art Center. Vets can choose between pottery and painting, with the materials already provided.

In fact, vets are given sketch pad, paint, and brushes to take home with them, as well. The program started out at Fort Jackson in 2012 and moved to the Columbia Art Center in 2014.

The program director, Brenda Oliver, says it’s a different form of treatment for our wounded warriors.

“It’s a relief. You can get into art and kind of forget for a little bit about some of your problems. Today, we’ve got some special treats. We’ve got one table set up for painting a mural streetscape of the city of Columbia.”

During the session Friday, veterans also had the chance to work with alcohol ink tiles. The next session will be April 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.