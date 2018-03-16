Man seen in 2016 disturbing animal abuse video arrested in Mississippi

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.More >>
The 9-year-old Saluda boy who saved the life of a man last weekend is reuniting with him nearly a week after the accident.More >>
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >>
Another arrest has been made in connection with a social media video from 2016 when a male suspect was depicted kicking a small white dog several times before throwing it down a set of stairs.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip.More >>
Get ready for music, fun and lots of green. The 36th annual St. Patrick's Day in Five Points begins Saturday. A tradition that started off as a small parking lot party has grown into an event that people from all around come to celebrate. More than 45,000 people are expected to attend. Festival gates will open at 9 a.m. The 'Get to the Green' 15K run and 10K run start at 7:30 a.m. The 5K run and family fun run start at 8 a.m. Runners get free entry into the festival. The an...More >>
The NCAA Tournament is just hours away from tipping off across the country and 64 teams will take their shot at capturing this year’s national championship.More >>
