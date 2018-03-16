Man seen in 2016 disturbing animal abuse video arrested in Missi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man seen in 2016 disturbing animal abuse video arrested in Mississippi

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Saquiriauki Mister, 22, was arrested for abusing a small Maltese in a video that went viral on social media in 2016. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Saquiriauki Mister, 22, was arrested for abusing a small Maltese in a video that went viral on social media in 2016. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Another arrest has been made in connection with a social media video from 2016 when a male suspect was depicted kicking a small white dog several times before throwing it down a set of stairs. 

Saquiriauki S. "Serio" Mister, 22, was arrested after a joint investigation with the Lexington Police Department and the US Marshal's Service. Mister was extradited to South Carolina and awaits a bond hearing. 

Serio Mister is facing charges of Ill-Treatment of an Animal, a felony. The charges stem from the aforementioned video that was filmed at Cedarcrest Village Apartments in Lexington.

Mister is the brother of Timothy Terell Mister, who was arrested after the video went viral and was previously charged with Obstruction of Justice, Misprision of a Felony, and Maltreatment of an Animal for failing to report the felony ill-treatment and for failing to seek treatment for the dog. 

The dog, a white female Maltese, survived the abuse and remains in a foster home through Lexington County Animal Services.

