WATCH: Mary King tricks Sunrise crew in surprise gender reveal at Spirit Communications Park

In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE!

Mary gathered both friends and family at Spirit Communications Park to announce the gender of her baby!

With her star player, husband Curtis, at bat, the announcement was made to thousands of our viewers LIVE on Facebook.

Did you miss it? Check it out here:

Share in the love of the upcoming bouncing baby boy by sharing our announcement! And a special thanks to the Columbia Fireflies and the fine folks at Spirit Communications Park for hosting this festive occasion!

