WATCH: Mary King tricks Sunrise crew in surprise gender reveal a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Mary King tricks Sunrise crew in surprise gender reveal at Spirit Communications Park

In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE! (Source: WIS) In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE! (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

In a surprise that makes this Friday even more special, our glowing Sunrise anchor Mary King tricked Leland Tim into thinking they were shooting a commercial for Sunrise - but the guys were in for a BIG SURPRISE! 

Mary gathered both friends and family at Spirit Communications Park to announce the gender of her baby! 

With her star player, husband Curtis, at bat, the announcement was made to thousands of our viewers LIVE on Facebook. 

Did you miss it? Check it out here: 

 Share in the love of the upcoming bouncing baby boy by sharing our announcement! And a special thanks to the Columbia Fireflies and the fine folks at Spirit Communications Park for hosting this festive occasion! 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Tearful families wait as bodies remain under failed bridge

    Tearful families wait as bodies remain under failed bridge

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:54:34 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • Sen. Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Sen. Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:25:23 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:54:05 GMT
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    More >>

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    More >>

  • Man convicted of killing carnival boss executed in Alabama

    Man convicted of killing carnival boss executed in Alabama

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:43:05 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:48:19 GMT
    (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Wayne Eggers. Eggers, 50, was convicted of killing his employer and is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropp...(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Wayne Eggers. Eggers, 50, was convicted of killing his employer and is set to be executed by the state of Alabama after dropp...

    Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.

    More >>

    Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly