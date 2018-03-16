36th Annual St. Patrick's Day kicks off this weekend

St. Patrick's Day is upon us once again and you don't want to miss events in Columbia.

The festivities start on Friday, March 9 with a free, family-friendly event from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Bring the little ones out for a scavenger hunt, games, and dying the fountain green.

On March 17. more than 45,000 are expected to attend this year’s event, which will feature 20+ bands on 6 different stages, a silent disco, 20+ Arts & Craft vendors, and running events!

There is also a pot o’ gold playland for the kids, 3 food courts, and a food truck rodeo.

Free Checker Yellow Cabs will be available as well as T-Mobile charging stations.

TICKETS

$20 Online Pre-sale

$95 St. Pat’s Saluda’s VIP Experience (Noon – 7 pm and includes: festival admission, food, open bar, premier viewing on balcony overlooking the main stage, clean restrooms)

Schedule of Events

7:30 am – Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / Family Fun 1-Miler (Presented by Future Scholar)

9 am – Gates open

10 am – Parade on Devine Street

10 am – Pot O’ Gold Playland opens (New location: Pavilion Ave, between College & Greene Streets)

Noon – 7 pm – Live music on 5 stages featuring local, regional and national acts

2 pm – 6 pm – Silent Disco on Harden

7 pm – Festival ends

Remember that youth 16 years old and under are to be admitted with an adult. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a guardian.

St. Pat’s is a rain or shine event. Tickets are non-refundable.

St. Pat’s is a NO RE-ENTRY festival.

For a list of bands and other information, visit the Five Points website.

