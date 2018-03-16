In an emotional reunion, the 9-year-old SC boy greets the man whose life he saved

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Get ready for music, fun and lots of green. The 36th annual St. Patrick's Day in Five Points begins Saturday. A tradition that started off as a small parking lot party has grown into an event that people from all around come to celebrate. More than 45,000 people are expected to attend. Festival gates will open at 9 a.m. The 'Get to the Green' 15K run and 10K run start at 7:30 a.m. The 5K run and family fun run start at 8 a.m. Runners get free entry into the festival. The an...More >>
Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
The NCAA Tournament is just hours away from tipping off across the country and 64 teams will take their shot at capturing this year’s national championship.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of biting a security guard in the face.More >>
What's it really like for a young one to live in extreme poverty? Shandon Baptist Church is giving you a chance to see through its Columbia to Colombia Compassion Experience.More >>
A malfunctioning ski lift forced people to evacuate.More >>
