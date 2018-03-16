More than 45K people expected to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Five Points

Get ready for music, fun and lots of green. The 36th annual St. Patrick's Day in Five Points begins Saturday.

A tradition that started off as a small parking lot party has grown into an event that people from all around come to celebrate.

More than 45,000 people are expected to attend.

Festival gates will open at 9 a.m. The 'Get to the Green' 15K run and 10K run start at 7:30 a.m.

The 5K run and family fun run start at 8 a.m.

Runners get free entry into the festival.

The annual St. Patrick's Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Dreher High School. Parade goers can watch along Devine Street.

Bands will start playing around Noon and will continue to play on several stages into the evening hours.

Five Points representatives say the best thing to do is to utilize the free shuttle service they are providing.

The shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pickups are from the RV lot at the state fairgrounds and the parking garage on Washington street across from Lincoln by CPD headquarters.

Representatives are also strongly encouraging people to not park in the neighborhoods or streets surrounding five points to be respectful to neighbors.

Amy Beth Franks, the Executive Director of Five Points Association says "If you walk down or if you end up driving down and can't drive home, we partnered with Checker Yellow Cab to cover the first ten dollars of your cab drive home and that'll get you pretty far so there is no reason to worry about getting here or getting home safely on Saturday."

$50,000 dollars of proceeds will be donated to local charities.

The rest of the money made will go back into the Five Points Community.

You can find the 2018 line up and more details on parking here (http://www.stpatscolumbia.com/)

