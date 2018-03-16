One dead after head on collision in Orangeburg - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person has died after a collision in Orangeburg County on Thursday, March 15. 

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. at US178 and Black Pond Road. 

Two vehicles were involved in the head on collision when one vehicle crossed the center line, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety. 

One driver died and the other driver was airlifted to a local hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time. 

