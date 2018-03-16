FIRST ALERT: Fantastic Friday, isolated storms over the weekend

Now this is a spring forecast! Sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for today.

However, it’s only for today, as we’ll see a bit of an unsettled pattern take shape this weekend into early next week.



A cold front will try to make it into the state late tonight into Saturday. It looks to stall out to our North and make friends with a small disturbance that will develop over GA.

It will be close enough to give us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday morning through Midday. It won’t be until sometime on Sunday when the front pushes through the Midlands that it will stall once again to our south. It will more likely go near the coast.

The front along with a stronger cold front on Monday into Tuesday will give us more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures during this time will be near normal (upper 60s to Near 70.)

Skies will clear by late Tuesday night and we’ll see a bit cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.



Forecast:



Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs middle to upper 70s



Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 50



Saturday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Midday through Afternoon) Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 40%



Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs Near 70

