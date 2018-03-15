Fire inside Walmart causes evacuation, damages estimated at $6 million

A fire inside the Walmart store on Garners Ferry Road caused customers to have to evacuate Thursday evening.

Video sent to us from a viewer showed heavy smoke along with some firefighters inside the store.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says there's no word on what started the fire just yet but fire damage is estimated at $5,000.

WIS also learned Walmart is estimating at least $6 million in damage from merchandise that was destroyed by smoke and water from the store's sprinkler system.

Management tells Columbia Fire the store will be closed over the next few days.

Investigators will be there on Friday to try to determine what started the fire.

