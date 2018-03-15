$6 million Walmart fire started intentionally by a juvenile, fire chief says

A fire that caused $6 million worth of merchandise damage at a Walmart appears to have been set by a juvenile, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire was intentionally started by the juvenile at the Garners Ferry Road location.

Video sent to us from a viewer showed heavy smoke along with some firefighters inside the store.

Jenkins says there's no word on what started the fire just yet but fire damage is estimated at $5,000.

We also learned Walmart is estimating at least $6 million in damage from merchandise that was destroyed by smoke and water from the store's sprinkler system.

Management tells Columbia Fire the store will be closed over the next few days.

Investigators will be there on Friday to try to determine what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.