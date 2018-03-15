Did he and his staff waste your tax dollars? Embattled prosecutor says no.

At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders however refuted the reports.More >>
McMaster's exit would come amid a wave of high-profile departures; Press Secretary Sarah Sanders however refuted the reports.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
There have been serious questions about whether or not a Midlands prosecutor is wasting tax payer dollars some are reluctant to fork over.More >>
There have been serious questions about whether or not a Midlands prosecutor is wasting tax payer dollars some are reluctant to fork over.More >>
Dangerous items are brought into South Carolina schools each year.More >>
Dangerous items are brought into South Carolina schools each year.More >>
The parent company of BI-LO grocery stores is filing for Chapter 11 and is closing 94 stores in the Southeast, five of them in the Midlands.More >>
The parent company of BI-LO grocery stores is filing for Chapter 11 and is closing 94 stores in the Southeast, five of them in the Midlands.More >>
Parents of students at A.C. Flora High School are on edge after multiple students were arrested this week and charged with having weapons on school grounds.More >>
Parents of students at A.C. Flora High School are on edge after multiple students were arrested this week and charged with having weapons on school grounds.More >>
A third A.C. Flora High School student has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds.More >>
A third A.C. Flora High School student has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds.More >>