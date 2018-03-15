Report: Martin contacted for open position - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Report: Martin contacted for open position

According to a report by David Borges and Jeff Jacobs of the New Haven Register, South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin is among a small group of coaches that are believed to be targeted by UConn athletic director David Benedict.

The report said according to sources contact has been made between UConn and Martin, while the other targeted coaches are Danny Hurley, Tom Crean, and Thad Matta. 

The Huskies parted ways with Kevin Ollie last weekend after six seasons in charge and a national championship in 2014. Ollie succeeded long-time head coach Jim Calhoun. 

Martin just finished his sixth season at South Carolina, a 17-16 record and no postseason berth, after taking the Gamecocks to their first Final Four last season. Martin signed an extension to his contract through the 2022-23 season in April of 2017.  

