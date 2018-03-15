Data details dangerous items in SC schools: weapons by the numbers

Dangerous items are brought into South Carolina schools each year.

Just Wednesday at Columbia high school A.C. Flora, 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested and charged with having weapons. She is Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s younger sister. Others were arrested for bringing a handgun onto campus.

The Department of Education has a system of tracing incidents like these, by collecting numbers submitted by school districts. That compilation is called the Persistently Dangerous School Report. However, the Department admits it can be flawed.

Department spokesperson Ryan Brown says the report's data is only as good as the district employee who submits the numbers, and they have found Greenville County's information is inaccurate.

WIS-TV obtained the data from 2015-2017 on weapons in schools. In 2015 in Richland County District One there were 35 weapons and 22 weapons in Richland 2. In Charleston County, there were 71 weapons, Horry 47, and in Beaufort 50 weapons.

In 2016, there were 56 weapons in Richland One and 50 weapons in Richland 2. In Charleston County there were 83, 35 in Horry County, and in Beaufort County, 29 weapons.

In 2017 in Richland County One there were 48 weapons while in Richland Two there were 36 weapons. In Charleston County, there were 6 weapons, in Horry County 70 weapons, and in Beaufort County, 66 weapons.

These numbers include knives and handguns. This is data that can be used to make school decisions.

So, how does the state monitor weapons? The Department of Education says they’re still working on ways to better collect the info, and hold districts accountable for inaccurate reporting.

