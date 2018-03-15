Celebrities step up to answer Staley’s ticket challenge

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp rubs his chin as he watches his team play during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. South Carolina won the game 31-13. (AP Photo)

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard (12) grabs a rebound against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

With only hours before South Carolina is set to take on North Carolina A&T State, Dawn Staley’s ticket challenge has seen several members of Gamecock Nation answer the call to help members of the community attend games this weekend.

“We’re used to having five-digit people in Colonial Life Arena,” Staley said, “and, when I heard we had just maybe 7,000 tickets sold, I just thought -- for our team, for A’ja Wilson, for Lindsey Spann, for them being there last time playing in Colonial Life Arena, playing in Columbia, S.C. – I think they deserve to have a little more and I know the ticket prices are a lot more expensive than our normal (prices). So, I was just challenging people to step up. I personally bought those tickets for people to come see us play and I just wanted somebody to kind of feel what I was feeling and the incredible response to it was great.

On Thursday, Staley received support for her ticket challenge from the Queen City. NBA All-Star and Charlotte Hornet Dwight Howard chipped in to help fill Colonial Life Arena for the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Yooooo huge S/O to @DwightHoward for purchasing 500 @GamecockWBB @ncaawbb tickets for kids to attend games this weekend! Good looking out!! @hornets!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 15, 2018

Howard isn’t the only big name to lend a helping hand to Staley’s challenge. The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball coach revealed that her colleague, Will Muschamp, also helped the cause in a major way by purchasing 500 tickets.

Staley said she has yet to reach out to Gamecocks’ men’s head basketball coach Frank Martin to purchase tickets since he's on the recruiting trail.

South Carolina will open tournament play against the Lady Aggies at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Colonial Life Arena.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.