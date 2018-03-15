Newberry tamale salesman, 74, charged in the sexual assault of 3 kids under the age of 11

Francisco D. Navarrete, 74, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

A 74-year-old Newberry man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate conduct with three children, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Francisco D. Navarrete, 74, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Arrest warrants indicate that between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 20, 2016, Navarrete allegedly and inappropriately touched three girls, who at the time were 7, 9, and 10 years old.

The children told investigators that Navarrete touched them in inappropriate parts of their body during different times, including at a family member's birthday party.

The children knew Navarrete as a man who delivered and sold tamales to their families and came into contact with him when he made his deliveries.

While being interviewed, Navarrete denied the accusations.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

