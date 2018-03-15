Third student charged after gun found at A.C. Flora campus

A third A.C. Flora High School student has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

Deputies say on Tuesday, A.C. Flora's school resource officer was contacted by the school administrator about a student having a loaded magazine in his bookbag. Students also reported seeing someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds. Deputies say a brief search turned up a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.

Two 16-year-old students were arrested that day. The third was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and obstruction of justice Thursday.

The names and mugshots of the students arrested have not been released because of their ages.

