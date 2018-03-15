Fairfield County Schools Honors Chorus to perform at Carnegie Hall

Members of the Fairfield County Schools Honors Chorus are headed to New York City.

They’ll be performing at Carnegie Hall next week. Their talent may have opened the door, but they say this trip would not have been possible if it weren’t for some very generous neighbors.

These students are used to performing, but never at a gig like Carnegie Hall.

“We are very excited about our Honors Chorus having the opportunity to go perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the biggest stages across the United States," Fairfield County Schools Superintendent J.R. Green said.

It was through an email they learned of their shot at the big stage and they never hesitated to submit their audition tape among thousands of others.

“There is no talent like the talent we have here in Fairfield County," choral director Alicia Graham said.

It seems Carnegie Hall agreed.

Fairfield County was chosen out of just five groups selected to perform. Just last week, local business Element Electronics surprised the students with a $30,000 check to help them get there.

“They were floored," Graham said. "There’s no other word for it. It means a lot when you know that you have a community supporting and they don’t mind showing you that they support you. So, I thank Element Electronics from the bottom of my heart."

Now, as they prepare for the big day, the students say rehearsals have been a little tense.

“We’re nervous, but we’re going to be prepared," Fairfield Central High School senior Joshulyn Stringfellow said. "Every practice, we go hard.”

Graham said the stress is well worth it.

“It’s been a lot of stressful rehearsals, because this is a big deal," Graham said. "Carnegie Hall, who can say within a lifetime that you’re able to perform at Carnegie Hall?”

But before they check it off their list, they want to make sure they do it right.

“We are hoping to make our hometown proud because we’ve had so much support from Fairfield County, the school district, everyone within. So, we’re going there and we’re going to leave everything on the stage,” Graham said.

“I’m sure they’re going to do an outstanding job of representing Fairfield County and the state of South Carolina,” Superintendent Green said.

The students will head to New York City early Sunday morning. They’re scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.

