Student, 17, charged with threatening Midlands high school on Instagram

A 17-year-old Columbia High School student has been charged with threatening to shoot up his school.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Jacob Moore stands charged with unlawful use of telephone and breach of peace after he allegedly created an Instagram post threatening to open fire at Columbia High.

Moore was arrested by the school's resource officer on Thursday.

He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

