CPD arrests man for stealing rent checks from the Station in Five Points

Kevin Galloway has been charged for stealing rent checks from the Station in Five Points. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of stealing rent checks from the Station at Five Points on March 10.

Kevin Galloway has been charged with 3rd Degree Burglary and Property Crimes.

Galloway is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

