Custodian arrested after stealing money from SC student backpacks during National School Walkout

Aisha Evans has been charged for stealing money from students. (Source:RCSD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.

Aisha Evans, 32, is a custodian at Richland Northeast High School and has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.

During the student walkout, Evans stole money from three different victims.

As the students were outside of the building, Evans went through the students’ book bags left behind in the classroom and stole a total of $180 in cash, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott.

After an investigation by the School Resource Officer and RCSD, Evans was charged and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.