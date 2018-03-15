Custodian arrested after allegedly stealing money from SC studen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Custodian arrested after allegedly stealing money from SC student backpacks during National School Walkout

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Aisha Evans has been charged for stealing money from students. (Source:RCSD) Aisha Evans has been charged for stealing money from students. (Source:RCSD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a school custodian for allegedly stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday.

Aisha Evans, 32, is a custodian at Richland Northeast High School and has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.  

During the student walkout, Evans stole money from three different victims.

As the students were outside of the building, Evans went through the students’ book bags left behind in the classroom and stole a total of $180 in cash, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott. 

Richland School District Two released a written statement on Thursday, March 15 saying that Evans no longer works for the custodial service company used by the school.

"Evans was employed by Service Solutions. Richland School District Two contracts with Service Solutions to provide custodial services at schools and offices in the district," Richland Two Spokesperson Libby Roof said.

"On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property."

After an investigation by the School Resource Officer and RCSD, Evans was charged and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.     

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Fallen bridge: 'Stress test' preceded collapse that killed 6

    Fallen bridge: 'Stress test' preceded collapse that killed 6

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:14:10 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:25:23 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:13:40 GMT
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)
    Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)Sen. Jeff Flake said he thinks there should be a Republican challenger to the president in 2020. (Source: CNN/National Press Club)

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    More >>

    Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.

    More >>

  • US gets tougher on Russia; new sanctions, accusations

    US gets tougher on Russia; new sanctions, accusations

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-15 14:42:40 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:04:18 GMT
    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly