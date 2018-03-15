Custodian arrested after allegedly stealing money from SC student backpacks during National School Walkout

Aisha Evans has been charged for stealing money from students. (Source:RCSD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a school custodian for allegedly stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday.

Aisha Evans, 32, is a custodian at Richland Northeast High School and has been charged with three counts of petty larceny.

During the student walkout, Evans stole money from three different victims.

As the students were outside of the building, Evans went through the students’ book bags left behind in the classroom and stole a total of $180 in cash, according to RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott.

Richland School District Two released a written statement on Thursday, March 15 saying that Evans no longer works for the custodial service company used by the school.

"Evans was employed by Service Solutions. Richland School District Two contracts with Service Solutions to provide custodial services at schools and offices in the district," Richland Two Spokesperson Libby Roof said.

"On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property."

After an investigation by the School Resource Officer and RCSD, Evans was charged and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.