'We need action now' Gov. McMaster says after SC students arrested for bringing weapons to school

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: Facebook) Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: Facebook)
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Wednesday night about two incidents that took place at AC Flora High School. 

One of those incidents led to the arrest of 18-year-old Morgan Roof ,sister of the Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof.  She was given a $5,000 bond on Wednesday after she was arrested for bringing weapons and drugs onto the campus of A.C. Flora High School. 

The other incident involved two other students of A.C. Flora High School who were arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department .

RCSD says the school administration staff acted appropriately by calling the SRO in each situation. 

McMaster says that quick responses to potential tragedies at the school support his calls for armed officers in every school.

RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott says that at no time were any of the students in danger. The sheriff credits the quick actions of the SRO, the school administrative staff and law enforcement for swiftly identifying and charging those involved.

Protecting children at school has become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school in February. WIS is taking a closer look at how local leaders, law enforcement, students and teachers are dealing with the issue of violence at school

