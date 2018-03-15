'We need action now' Gov. McMaster says after SC students arrested for bringing weapons to school

The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
Protecting our children at school: It’s become a national focus after 17 people were shot and killed inside a Florida high school last month.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Riverbanks Zoo says its latest ultrasound with 12-year-old gorilla Kazi has let them better pinpoint her expected due date!More >>
Riverbanks Zoo says its latest ultrasound with 12-year-old gorilla Kazi has let them better pinpoint her expected due date!More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Wednesday night about two incidents that took place at AC Flora High School.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Wednesday night about two incidents that took place at AC Flora High School.More >>
A collision at Dutch Fork Road and Johnson Marina Road in Richland County is causing traffic delays.More >>
A collision at Dutch Fork Road and Johnson Marina Road in Richland County is causing traffic delays.More >>
Two A.C. Flora High School students have been arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff Department.More >>
Two A.C. Flora High School students have been arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff Department.More >>
The victim who died in a Lexington County crash on March 13 has been identified.More >>
The victim who died in a Lexington County crash on March 13 has been identified.More >>