Collision on Johnson Marina Rd. in Richland County causing delays

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A collision at Johnson Marina Road and Dutch Fork Road in Richland County is causing traffic delays.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday. 

There are reported injuries at this time. The extent of those injuries are unknown. 

Details are limited. Expect delays as crews clear the scene. 

