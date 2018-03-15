15-year-old student charged after punching teacher in the face

Richland County deputies arrested a student after he violently punched a teacher in the face on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Academy for Success located at 11629 Broad River Road. Investigators say the 15-year-old student was removed from class, but then returned and hit the male teacher in the face with his fist several times. The student was later arrested at a location off school grounds.

The teacher was treated by a school nurse. The student was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with assault.

Officials for the Lexington-Richland School District 5 released the following statement Wednesday night in regards to this incident:

School staff acted quickly and appropriately when the incident occurred. Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our school campuses remain safe.

