Sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof given $5000 bond, not allowed to return to school

The younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof was given a $5,000 bond on Wednesday after she was arrested for bringing weapons and drugs onto the campus of A.C. Flora High School.

Morgan Roof, 18, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. One of the conditions of her bond that was set by a judge Wednesday night is that she is not allowed to return to the location of the incident - A.C. Flora High School.

Deputies say on Wednesday, the School Resource Officer at A.C. Flora was contacted by the school administrator about Roof having marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife on school grounds. Roof had also made a social media post on Snapchat that deputies say caused alarm to the student body.

No students were harmed and Roof was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

#BREAKING: In bond court, moments ago, Roof, 18, was given a $5,000 cash bond and was screened for a public defender. Roof was quiet and seemed upset. @wis10 #sctweets — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 15, 2018

RCSD says the school administration staff acted appropriately by calling the SRO to arrest Roof for violating school policy.

Two other students were arrested and charged at A.C. Flora on Tuesday after a gun was found on campus.

A.C. Flora's principal, Susan Childs, posted the following letter to parents and students on the school's Twitter page Wednesday in an effort to explain the incidents that happened at the school and also to clear up some rumors that were going around:

Dear Flora Family, AC Flora is fortunate to have a close and caring community which is open to sharing information. I want to thank those of you who have called to share concerns about what you may have heard from our students. In an effort to stop rumors, I would like to explain recent events that have occurred at AC Flora. As many of you know, today was set as a time for a student walkout. Our student leaders had asked to be allowed to spend seventeen minutes to remember each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. This student-led event was voluntary. The walkout went well with only a minor verbal disagreement that occurred at dismissal from the event. A rumor then started that a certain student had a weapon. This was heavily investigated and found to be inaccurate. In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption. In an isolated incident yesterday, administration was notified that there was possibly a weapon on campus. Through diligent work from the Assistant Principals and the School Resource Officers, an unloaded weapon was recovered. The investigation of this matter involves law enforcement as well as school officials. Discipline for students involved will follow the Richland One Code of Conduct. I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment. Please feel free to contact me at 803.807.8697 if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you,



Susan Childs

Principal

