RCSD: 2 students charged after gun found on high school campus

Two A.C. Flora High School students have been arrested and charged with weapons on school grounds, according to the Richland County Sheriff Department.

On Tuesday, deputies say the School Resource Officer at A.C. Flora was contacted by the school administrator about a student having a loaded magazine in his bookbag. Students also reported seeing someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds. Deputies say brief search turned up a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.

Deputies say one of the 16-year-old students was released into the custody of his parents while the other 16-year-old was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to the solicitor's office, one of the teens met the criteria to be detained while the other did not even though they both are being charged for with the same charge.

Sheriff Lott says at no time were any of the students in danger. The sheriff credits the quick actions of the SRO, the school administrative staff, and law enforcement for swiftly identifying and charging those involved.

