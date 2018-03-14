He was 642 pounds. Now, with help from TLC, this Lexington man is on the journey of a lifetime

Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for all counties in the Midlands.More >>
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for all counties in the Midlands.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
The head of Russian state-funded RT television says British Prime Minister Theresa May is to blame if British media are kicked out of Russia over the poisoning of an ex-spy.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
Sen. John Kennedy’s legislative offer to protect dogs comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Sen. John Kennedy’s legislative offer to protect dogs comes as many want to reform gun control laws in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of stealing rent checks from the Station at Five Points on March 10.More >>
Columbia Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of stealing rent checks from the Station at Five Points on March 10.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>