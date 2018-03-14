Newberry Co. man accused of assaulting Prosperity man in home

Calvin Stoudemire is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. (Source: Prosperity Police Department)

A Prosperity man is behind bars after police say he broke into a man’s home and assaulted him.

Officers say on Tuesday, Stoudemire entered a man’s home with the intent to assault him. Stoudemire attempted to strangle the man before hitting him in the face with a closed fist that was “wrapped with a metallic object.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment following the incident.

Stoudemire is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

