FIRST ALERT: One more cold night before warmer weather moves in

Get ready for one more cold night before our temperatures start warming up.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

During that time period, we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures to settle in. In fact, temperatures will fall between 28 and 32 degrees for most areas.

As a result, make sure you take extra care of your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors through Thursday morning.

This bitterly cold weather will not last long though. We're expecting our temperatures to warm up.

Morning temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s starting Friday morning through the next several days. We'll also see above-average high temperatures over the next few days, with highs well into the 60s and 70s.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.